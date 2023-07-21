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Poster of The Fantastic Three
6.8
The Fantastic Three - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Fantastic Three
6.8

The Fantastic Three

, 2023
Les trois fantastiques
France / Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Fantastic Three
6.8
The Fantastic Three - Trailer
The Fantastic Three  Trailer

Synopsis

East of France, today. Max, a witty and brave 12-year-old, feels like he has two families instead of one. In and after school, he spends all his time with his two best friends Tom and Vivian, who are always there to make life easi...

Cast

Diego Murgia
Max
Benjamin Tellier
Vivian
Jean Devie
Tom
Emmanuelle Bercot
Emmanuelle Bercot
Aude
Raphaël Quenard
Raphaël Quenard
Seb
Maxime Bailleul
Franck
Pauline Cher
Anna
Cyprian Oudin
Corentin
Margaux Lucas Nowacki
La prof d'anglais
Juliette Petitjean
Marie
Director Michaël Dichter
Writer Michaël Dichter, Mathias Gavarry, Judith Godinot
Composer Hugo Gonzalez-Pioli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 July 2023
Release date
15 May 2024 France
24 January 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $380,865
Production Rectangle Productions, Les Films Norfolk, Canal+
Also known as
Les trois fantastiques, The Fantastic Three, Cei trei fantastici, Die fantastischen Drei, Fantastiline kolmik, Fantasztikus hármas, Los tres fantásticos, The Fantastic 3

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 16 January 2025

Film Trailers

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The Fantastic Three - Trailer
The Fantastic Three Trailer
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