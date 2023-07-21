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6.8
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The Fantastic Three
6.8
The Fantastic Three
, 2023
Les trois fantastiques
France / Adventure / 18+
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6.8
The Fantastic Three
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
East of France, today. Max, a witty and brave 12-year-old, feels like he has two families instead of one. In and after school, he spends all his time with his two best friends Tom and Vivian, who are always there to make life easi...
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Cast
Diego Murgia
Max
Benjamin Tellier
Vivian
Jean Devie
Tom
Emmanuelle Bercot
Aude
Raphaël Quenard
Seb
Maxime Bailleul
Franck
Pauline Cher
Anna
Cyprian Oudin
Corentin
Margaux Lucas Nowacki
La prof d'anglais
Juliette Petitjean
Marie
Director
Michaël Dichter
Writer
Michaël Dichter
,
Mathias Gavarry
,
Judith Godinot
Composer
Hugo Gonzalez-Pioli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
21 July 2023
Release date
15 May 2024
France
24 January 2025
Romania
Worldwide Gross
$380,865
Production
Rectangle Productions, Les Films Norfolk, Canal+
Also known as
Les trois fantastiques, The Fantastic Three, Cei trei fantastici, Die fantastischen Drei, Fantastiline kolmik, Fantasztikus hármas, Los tres fantásticos, The Fantastic 3
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 16 January 2025
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