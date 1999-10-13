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Nell Tiger Free
Nell Tiger Free
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nell Tiger Free
Nell Tiger Free
Nell Tiger Free
Date of Birth
13 October 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.3
Too Old to Die Young
(2019)
7.0
Servant
(2019)
7.0
The First Omen
(2024)
Filmography
Cliffhanger
Cliffhanger
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2026, Great Britain / USA
7
The First Omen
The First Omen
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Wonderwell
Wonderwell
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Settlers
Settlers
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Great Britain / South Africa
7
Servant
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
7.3
Too Old to Die Young
Too Old to Die Young
Drama, Crime
2019, USA
Show more
News about Nell Tiger Free’s private life
Unholy Beginnings: The Chilling Descent into 'The First Omen' — Dare You Witness the Birth of Evil?
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