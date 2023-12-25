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Target Number One
4.0
Target Number One
, 2023
Target Number One
Canada, USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.0
Synopsis
In order to strengthen his connections on the street, a young man has to participate in a violent robbery. But, after surviving the war between street gangs, he becomes the main target of law enforcement and a ruthless mobster.
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Cast
Arben Bajraktaraj
Xavier
Andy Deliana
The Connection
Michael Segal
Genti Bejko
Silver
Guray Nalbant
Mike Hoffmann
Lia Sanchez Baltodano
Klodian Hoxha
Shooter
Ndriçim Xhepa
Anna Maria Cianciulli
Will Parker
Fred
Ardian Cerga
Older Kurt
Director
Andy Deliana
Writer
Ken Cardwell
,
Jeff Carr
,
Andy Deliana
,
Ana Rebichia
Composer
Piero Meglio
,
Marcus Sjowall
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Production year
2023
World premiere
25 December 2023
Release date
25 December 2023
Azerbaijan
25 December 2023
Bulgaria
25 December 2023
Kyrgyzstan
25 December 2023
Moldova
25 December 2023
Tajikistan
25 December 2023
USA
25 December 2023
Uzbekistan
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Bullet Time, Red Helicopter Films
Also known as
Target Number One
More
Film rating
4.0
Rate
12
votes
Updated 19 August 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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