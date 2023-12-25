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Poster of Target Number One
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Target Number One
4.0

Target Number One

, 2023
Target Number One
Canada, USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Target Number One
4.0

Synopsis

In order to strengthen his connections on the street, a young man has to participate in a violent robbery. But, after surviving the war between street gangs, he becomes the main target of law enforcement and a ruthless mobster.

Cast

Arben Bajraktaraj
Xavier
Andy Deliana
The Connection
Michael Segal
Genti Bejko
Silver
Guray Nalbant
Mike Hoffmann
Lia Sanchez Baltodano
Klodian Hoxha
Shooter
Ndriçim Xhepa
Anna Maria Cianciulli
Will Parker
Fred
Ardian Cerga
Older Kurt
Director Andy Deliana
Writer Ken Cardwell, Jeff Carr, Andy Deliana, Ana Rebichia
Composer Piero Meglio, Marcus Sjowall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Production year 2023
World premiere 25 December 2023
Release date
25 December 2023 Azerbaijan
25 December 2023 Bulgaria
25 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
25 December 2023 Moldova
25 December 2023 Tajikistan
25 December 2023 USA
25 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $2,000,000
Production Bullet Time, Red Helicopter Films
Also known as
Target Number One

Film rating

4.0
Rate 12 votes
Updated 19 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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