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8.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Thunders
8.6
Thunders
, 2023
Tunete
Moldova / Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
8.6
Synopsis
In a poor village near the Transnistrian border, after the war of 1992, there is a mined field, still active. Zinca and Victor, two Moldavian children suddenly lose the cows on the mined territory and try to get them back.
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Cast
Anatol Mirzenco
Iacob
Tincuta Josan
Zinca
Grigore Bechet
Vlad
Nicolae Cernomaz
Victor
Olesea Svecla
Elena
Andrei Golban
Primarul
Daniel Brinza
Petru
Mihaela Strâmbeanu
Mama Zincai
Boris Cremene
Pavel
Marin Madan
Politistul
Director
Ioane Bobeica
Writer
Ioane Bobeica
Composer
Octavian Cotet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Moldova
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 August 2023
Release date
5 October 2023
Moldova
AP 12
Budget
€500
Production
ISGT Group, YOUBESC Film, BADEAMIC
Also known as
Tunete, Thunders
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Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Updated 25 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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