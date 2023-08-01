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Poster of Thunders
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Thunders
8.6

Thunders

, 2023
Tunete
Moldova / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Thunders
8.6

Synopsis

In a poor village near the Transnistrian border, after the war of 1992, there is a mined field, still active. Zinca and Victor, two Moldavian children suddenly lose the cows on the mined territory and try to get them back.

Cast

Anatol Mirzenco
Iacob
Tincuta Josan
Zinca
Grigore Bechet
Vlad
Nicolae Cernomaz
Victor
Olesea Svecla
Elena
Andrei Golban
Primarul
Daniel Brinza
Petru
Mihaela Strâmbeanu
Mama Zincai
Boris Cremene
Pavel
Marin Madan
Politistul
Director Ioane Bobeica
Writer Ioane Bobeica
Composer Octavian Cotet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Moldova
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 August 2023
Release date
5 October 2023 Moldova AP 12
Budget €500
Production ISGT Group, YOUBESC Film, BADEAMIC
Also known as
Tunete, Thunders

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 25 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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