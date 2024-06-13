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7.3
Kinoafisha
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Personal Opinion
7.3
Personal Opinion
, 1977
Sobstvennoe mnenie
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.3
Synopsis
Psychologist Petrov and sociologist Burtsev are invited by Basov, the director of a factory, to study the basic problem of production.
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Cast
Vladimir Menshov
Petrov
Lyudmila Chursina
Olga
Aleksandr Lazarev
Konstantinov
Evgeniy Karelskikh
Prokopenko
Elena Proklova
Tatyana
Nina Urgant
Olympiada
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Lyudmila Ivanovna
Pavel Pankov
Basov
Yevgeny Burenkov
Samsonov
Valeri Khlevinsky
Fedor Uvarov
Irina Bunina
Kira Golovko
Director
Yuli Karasik
Writer
Valentin Chernykh
Composer
Boris Chaikovsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
28 October 1977
Release date
28 October 1977
Russia
28 October 1977
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Sobstvennoe mnenie, Собственное мнение, Eine eigene Meinung, I diki sou gnomi, Isiklik arvamus, Magánvélemény, Mielipiteeni, Opinion Personnelle, Own Opinion, Własne zdanie
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes
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