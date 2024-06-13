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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Personal Opinion
7.3

Personal Opinion

, 1977
Sobstvennoe mnenie
USSR / Drama / 18+
7.3

Synopsis

Psychologist Petrov and sociologist Burtsev are invited by Basov, the director of a factory, to study the basic problem of production.

Cast

Vladimir Menshov
Vladimir Menshov
Petrov
Lyudmila Chursina
Lyudmila Chursina
Olga
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Konstantinov
Evgeniy Karelskikh
Prokopenko
Elena Proklova
Elena Proklova
Tatyana
Nina Urgant
Nina Urgant
Olympiada
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Lyudmila Ivanovna
Pavel Pankov
Basov
Yevgeny Burenkov
Samsonov
Valeri Khlevinsky
Fedor Uvarov
Irina Bunina
Kira Golovko
Director Yuli Karasik
Writer Valentin Chernykh
Composer Boris Chaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 28 October 1977
Release date
28 October 1977 Russia
28 October 1977 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sobstvennoe mnenie, Собственное мнение, Eine eigene Meinung, I diki sou gnomi, Isiklik arvamus, Magánvélemény, Mielipiteeni, Opinion Personnelle, Own Opinion, Własne zdanie

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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