Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Otta
8.8
Kinoafisha Films Otta
8.8

Otta

, 2023
Otta
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Otta
8.8

Synopsis

The story of 'Otta' is inspired by the life of S Hariharan who has written the book 'Runaway Children', which was based on the life of S Hariharan.

Cast

Asif Ali
Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain
Mamta Mohandas
Sathyaraj
Sathyaraj
Divya Dutta
Arjun Ashokan
Indrans
Indrajith Sukumaran
Renji Panicker
Jowin Abraham
Manikandan
Devi
Arnav Gooli
Street begger
Director Resul Pookutty
Writer Kiron Prabhakaran
Composer M. Jayachandran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 27 October 2023
Release date
30 June 2026 Russia 18ТС
10 November 2023 Great Britain 15
27 October 2023 India UA
27 October 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $9,418
Production Children Reunited, Resul Pookutty Productions
Also known as
Otta

Film rating

8.8
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more