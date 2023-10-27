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8.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Otta
8.8
Otta
, 2023
Otta
India / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.8
Synopsis
The story of 'Otta' is inspired by the life of S Hariharan who has written the book 'Runaway Children', which was based on the life of S Hariharan.
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Cast
Asif Ali
Adil Hussain
Mamta Mohandas
Sathyaraj
Divya Dutta
Arjun Ashokan
Indrans
Indrajith Sukumaran
Renji Panicker
Jowin Abraham
Manikandan
Devi
Arnav Gooli
Street begger
Director
Resul Pookutty
Writer
Kiron Prabhakaran
Composer
M. Jayachandran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 28 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
27 October 2023
Release date
30 June 2026
Russia
18ТС
10 November 2023
Great Britain
15
27 October 2023
India
UA
27 October 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$9,418
Production
Children Reunited, Resul Pookutty Productions
Also known as
Otta
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Film rating
8.8
Rate
12
votes
7.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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