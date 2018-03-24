Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
4.1
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
4.1

Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies

, 2018
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
Canada / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
4.1
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies - Dubbed trailer
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A young girl and an old man are the only ones in a village who believe the old stories about dragons, and then a dragon arrives.

Cast

Rheal Rees
Melody
Justin Dubé
Leif
Bill Bray
Nicholai
Mark Underdown
Michael
Bruce Wallace
Dracon
Sheryl Stacey Neilson
Mother
Autumn Neilson
Daughter
Noelle Neilson
Children
Myles Neilson
Children
James Stowell
Children
Director Bruce W. Stacey
Writer Bruce W. Stacey
Composer Roy Oommen, Ian Tanner
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 29 January 2019
World premiere 24 March 2018
Release date
2 November 2023 Russia КИНОА
Worldwide Gross $24,309
Production Chelsea Road Productions
Also known as
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies, Der Eisdrache und die Legende der blauen Blumen, El Dragón de hielo: La leyenda de las margaritas, Ледяной дракон, или Легенда о синих цветах

Cartoon rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 27 October 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies - Dubbed trailer
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more