Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
4.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
4.1
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
, 2018
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
Canada / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
4.1
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A young girl and an old man are the only ones in a village who believe the old stories about dragons, and then a dragon arrives.
Expand
Cast
Rheal Rees
Melody
Justin Dubé
Leif
Bill Bray
Nicholai
Mark Underdown
Michael
Bruce Wallace
Dracon
Sheryl Stacey Neilson
Mother
Autumn Neilson
Daughter
Noelle Neilson
Children
Myles Neilson
Children
James Stowell
Children
Director
Bruce W. Stacey
Writer
Bruce W. Stacey
Composer
Roy Oommen
,
Ian Tanner
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
29 January 2019
World premiere
24 March 2018
Release date
2 November 2023
Russia
КИНОА
Worldwide Gross
$24,309
Production
Chelsea Road Productions
Also known as
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies, Der Eisdrache und die Legende der blauen Blumen, El Dragón de hielo: La leyenda de las margaritas, Ледяной дракон, или Легенда о синих цветах
More
Cartoon rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 27 October 2023
Film Trailers
All trailers
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon in Collections
Feature-Length Anime About Gods
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree