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Poster of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
6.3

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

, 2023
Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
India / Thriller, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
6.3

Synopsis

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is a gripping social thriller that tries to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of Sajini [Radhika Madan], a young physics teacher with dreams aplenty. A relentless Bela [Nimrat Kaur], a seasoned and highly skilled crime branch investigator, takes up the case to find out if Sajini went missing on her own or is someone behind it? The suspects are many but none as black and white as Bela would have liked. As Bela races against time to unearth the truth, where everyone is a suspect behind her disappearance, or possibly her murder, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video questions what is it that Sajini did and why was running away her only option?

Cast

Nimrat Kaur
Bela Barot
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Sajini Shinde
Sumeet Vyas
Bhagyashree
Kalyani
Chinmay Mandlekar
Ram
Subodh Bhave
Suryakant Shinde
Soham Majumdar
Siddhant Kadam
Ashutosh Gaikwad
Aakash Shinde
Shashank Shende
Sadashiv Shinde
Shruti Vyas
Shraddha Oswai
Sneha Raikar
Urmila Shinde
Director Mikhil Musale
Writer Anu Singh Choudhary, Parinda Joshi, Mikhil Musale, Skshitij Patwardhan, Kshitij Patwardhan
Composer Sachin-Jigar, Hitesh Sonik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 26 October 2023
Release date
1 July 2026 Russia 18ТС
27 October 2023 Great Britain 15
27 October 2023 India U/A 16+
26 October 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $2,463
Production Maddock Films
Also known as
Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, A Professora Desaparecida, El video viral de Sajini Shinde, Happy Teachers' Day, Sajini Shinde'nin Viral Videosu, सजनी शिंदे का वायरल वीडियो, 教师节快乐

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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