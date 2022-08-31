Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Eismayer
7.0
Eismayer
, 2022
Eismayer
Austria, Germany / Drama, History, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Filming locations
7.0
Synopsis
Vice Lieutenant Eismayer is the most feared trainer and model macho in the Austrian Military and lives as a gay man in secret. When he falls in love with a young, openly gay soldier, his world gets turned upside down. Based on rea...
Expand
Cast
Gerhard Liebmann
Vizeleutnant Charles Eismayer
Luka Dimic
Mario Falak
Anton Nouri
Striegl
Christopher Schärf
Hauptmann Karnaval
Julia Koschitz
Christina Eismayer
Karl Fischer
Oberst Kurt Hierzberger
Lion Tatzber
Dominik Eismayer
Lukas Johne
Jan
Mona Kospach
Maria
Matthias Hack
Gratzl
Director
David Wagner
Writer
David Wagner
Composer
Lylit
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
10 October 2023
World premiere
31 August 2022
Release date
28 October 2022
Austria
13 December 2023
France
1 June 2023
Germany
12
21 September 2023
Italy
9 June 2023
Spain
26 June 2023
Ukraine
Production
Golden Girls Filmproduktion, Loco Films, Filmfonds Wien
Also known as
Eismayer, Bersaglio d'amore, Sergent Major Eismayer, Υπολοχαγός Αϊσμάγιερ, Айсмайер, Ајсмајер, アイスマイヤー曹長の選択, Айсмаєр
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 3 August 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree