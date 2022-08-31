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Poster of Eismayer
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Eismayer
7.0

Eismayer

, 2022
Eismayer
Austria, Germany / Drama, History, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Eismayer
7.0

Synopsis

Vice Lieutenant Eismayer is the most feared trainer and model macho in the Austrian Military and lives as a gay man in secret. When he falls in love with a young, openly gay soldier, his world gets turned upside down. Based on rea...

Cast

Gerhard Liebmann
Vizeleutnant Charles Eismayer
Luka Dimic
Mario Falak
Anton Nouri
Striegl
Christopher Schärf
Hauptmann Karnaval
Julia Koschitz
Christina Eismayer
Karl Fischer
Oberst Kurt Hierzberger
Lion Tatzber
Dominik Eismayer
Lukas Johne
Jan
Mona Kospach
Maria
Matthias Hack
Gratzl
Director David Wagner
Writer David Wagner
Composer Lylit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 October 2023
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
28 October 2022 Austria
13 December 2023 France
1 June 2023 Germany 12
21 September 2023 Italy
9 June 2023 Spain
26 June 2023 Ukraine
Production Golden Girls Filmproduktion, Loco Films, Filmfonds Wien
Also known as
Eismayer, Bersaglio d'amore, Sergent Major Eismayer, Υπολοχαγός Αϊσμάγιερ, Айсмайер, Ајсмајер, アイスマイヤー曹長の選択, Айсмаєр

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 3 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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