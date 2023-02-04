Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
5.8

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation

, 2023
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
5.8

Synopsis

Gwen Shamblin, a charismatic with a curated image, became known with her Christian diet program "Weigh Down Workshop", and was accused of exploitation and emotional, psychological, and physical abuse by the church's alleged cult p...

Cast

Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey
Gwen Shamblin
Alain Goulem
David Shamblin
Gabrielle Miller
Emily
Jorja Cadence
Jorja Cadence
Elizabeth
Karen Cliche
Cas Anvar
Cas Anvar
Vincent Walsh
Vincent Walsh
Joe Lara
Dylan Colton
Michael
Roxanne Boulianne
Jennifer Martin
Brent Skagford
David Martin
Adam LeBlanc
Josh Kitt
Brittany Drisdelle
Brittany Drisdelle
Adrienne
Director John L'Ecuyer
Writer Richard Blaney, Gregory Small
Composer Mario Sévigny
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 October 2023
World premiere 4 February 2023
Production Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Shopgirl Productions
Also known as
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, A Diet to Die For, Gourou minceur : Le Scandale Gwen Shamblin

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 27 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more