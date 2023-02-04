Oh, no. Is it crushed beyond repair?

David Shamblin [sighing and joking] Oh, no. Is it crushed beyond repair?

I'm a pig. I just got off the scale.

Gwen Shamblin I'm a pig. I just got off the scale.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.