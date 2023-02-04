Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
5.8
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
, 2023
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
Canada / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
Gwen Shamblin, a charismatic with a curated image, became known with her Christian diet program "Weigh Down Workshop", and was accused of exploitation and emotional, psychological, and physical abuse by the church's alleged cult p...
Expand
Cast
Jennifer Grey
Gwen Shamblin
Alain Goulem
David Shamblin
Gabrielle Miller
Emily
Jorja Cadence
Elizabeth
Karen Cliche
Cas Anvar
Vincent Walsh
Joe Lara
Dylan Colton
Michael
Roxanne Boulianne
Jennifer Martin
Brent Skagford
David Martin
Adam LeBlanc
Josh Kitt
Brittany Drisdelle
Adrienne
Director
John L'Ecuyer
Writer
Richard Blaney
,
Gregory Small
Composer
Mario Sévigny
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 October 2023
World premiere
4 February 2023
Production
Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Shopgirl Productions
Also known as
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, A Diet to Die For, Gourou minceur : Le Scandale Gwen Shamblin
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 27 September 2023
Stills
Quotes
Gwen Shamblin
I'm a pig. I just got off the scale.
David Shamblin
[sighing and joking]
Oh, no. Is it crushed beyond repair?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree