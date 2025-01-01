Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aaron Monaghan
Aaron Monaghan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aaron Monaghan
Aaron Monaghan
Aaron Monaghan
Popular Films
6.8
Patrick's Day
(2014)
6.1
The Cellar
(2021)
6.0
Redemption of a Rogue
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2021
2020
2018
2014
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
Hidden Assets
Drama, Crime
2021, Ireland/Belgium/Canada
6.1
The Cellar
The Cellar
Horror
2021, Ireland
Watch trailer
6
Redemption of a Rogue
Redemption of a Rogue
Comedy, Drama
2020, Ireland
5.9
Float Like a Butterfly
Float Like a Butterfly
Drama, History, Sport
2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
6.8
Patrick's Day
Patrick's Day
Drama, Romantic
2014, Ireland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree