Vozvrashchenie Robinzona, 2024
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Stasya Venkova
Andrey Grigorev-Appolonov
Polina Voronina
Sergey Burbon
Politseyskiy
Nikita Aladev
Politseyskiy
Director Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy
Writer Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy
Film details
Country Russia
Production year 2024
Also known as
Vozvrashchenie Robinzona, Возвращение Робинзона
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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