Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Vozvrashchenie Robinzona

Vozvrashchenie Robinzona

, 2024
Vozvrashchenie Robinzona
Russia / Comedy / 18+

Cast

Pyotr Skvortsov
Pyotr Skvortsov
Maksim
Stasya Venkova
Nikita Pavlenko
Nikita Pavlenko
Maksim Emelyanov
Maksim Emelyanov
Yurka
Anastasiya Ukolova
Anastasiya Ukolova
Mikhail Gorevoy
Mikhail Gorevoy
Aleksandra Revenko
Aleksandra Revenko
Andrey Grigorev-Appolonov
Polina Voronina
Sergey Burbon
Politseyskiy
Nikita Aladev
Politseyskiy
Director Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy
Writer Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2024
Also known as
Vozvrashchenie Robinzona, Возвращение Робинзона

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more