Cold Cross follows young outlaw William McCarthy, who viciously hunts down those who betrayed him and his family. Unbeknownst to him, he too is hunted for previous transgressions. All too late, he learns a terrible truth; an eye for an eye, will make the world go blind.
Cast
Jacob Stieneker
William McCarthy
Bobby Christman
Felix Danberry
Michaela Semak
Jude McCarthy
Zach Meiser
Butch Lester
Gerry Rose
Reverend Clive Carmine
Jeff McCuistion
Floyd Ricketts
Greg Stieneker
Sheriff Hank Ross
Dakota Phillips
Deputy Charles
Paisley Blackburn
Mama Danberry
Abi Van Andel
Bonnie Danberry
DirectorDylan Query
WriterDylan Query, Jacob Stieneker
ComposerDylan Query, Jacob Stieneker, Josh Stieneker, Justin Stieneker