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Poster of Cold Cross
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Cold Cross
6.7

Cold Cross

, 2023
Cold Cross
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of Cold Cross
6.7

Synopsis

Cold Cross follows young outlaw William McCarthy, who viciously hunts down those who betrayed him and his family. Unbeknownst to him, he too is hunted for previous transgressions. All too late, he learns a terrible truth; an eye for an eye, will make the world go blind.

Cast

Jacob Stieneker
William McCarthy
Bobby Christman
Felix Danberry
Michaela Semak
Jude McCarthy
Zach Meiser
Butch Lester
Gerry Rose
Reverend Clive Carmine
Jeff McCuistion
Floyd Ricketts
Greg Stieneker
Sheriff Hank Ross
Dakota Phillips
Deputy Charles
Paisley Blackburn
Mama Danberry
Abi Van Andel
Bonnie Danberry
Director Dylan Query
Writer Dylan Query, Jacob Stieneker
Composer Dylan Query, Jacob Stieneker, Josh Stieneker, Justin Stieneker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 March 2024
World premiere 23 April 2023
Budget $250,000
Production Query Productions
Also known as
Gunfight at Cold Cross, Cold Cross, Kuldrist, Vingança em Cold Cross, Око за око

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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