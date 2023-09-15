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Poster of Buhe Bariyan
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Buhe Bariyan
6.9

Buhe Bariyan

, 2023
Buhe Bariyan
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Buhe Bariyan
6.9

Synopsis

Buhe Bariyan is a film about a group of ladies, ‘Bhuro and gang’ and their fight against patriarchy. They challenge the social values and design of a village which results in upsetting the conservative male sentiment. ‘Prem Kaur’ the new police officer in town intends to bring cordiality between these conflicting parties but a kidnapping sets Prem Kaur off on a hunt where she unearths some dark secrets of the village and becomes a beacon of hope for the womenfolk.

Cast

Neeru Bajwa
Neeru Bajwa
Praveen Kumar Aawara
Nami Badmash
Advin
Rubina Bajwa
Sukhdev Barnala
Mithu singh villager
Gurpreet Bhangu
Jasbir Gill
Aman Jot Kaur
Aman
Dharminder Kaur
Satwant Kaur
Director Uday Pratap Singh
Writer Sachin, Jagreep Waring
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 15 September 2023
Release date
15 September 2023 Australia M
15 September 2023 Great Britain 12A
15 September 2023 India
15 September 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $45,952
Production Lienniaz Entertainment, Nagaada Film Studio, Neeru Bajwa Entertainment
Also known as
Buhey Bariyan, Buhe Bariyan, Buhe Barlyan

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 2 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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