Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Boran
Kinoafisha Films Boran

Boran

, 2023
Boran
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Boran

Cast

Magzhan Asaubay
Orynbasar Tazabekov
Director Sabit Kurmanbekov
Writer Erbol Boranshy, Sabit Kurmanbekov
Composer Ushkyn Zhamalbek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 August 2023
Release date
31 August 2023 Kazakhstan
Production Boran Film
Also known as
Boran, Storm, Буран

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more