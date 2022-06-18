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Poster of Ride Above
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Ride Above
6.1

Ride Above

, 2022
Tempête
Canada, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ride Above
6.1

Synopsis

Growing up among horses at her parents' stud farm, Zoé dreams of becoming a jockey and forms a deep bond with a young horse. A terrible accident threatens to end their racing careers, but they fight to reach victory together.

Cast

Mélanie Laurent
Mélanie Laurent
Marie
Pio Marmaï
Pio Marmaï
Philippe
Carmen Kassovitz
Zoé (16 ans)
Danny Huston
Danny Huston
Monsieur Cooper
Carole Bouquet
Carole Bouquet
Madame Cooper
Kacey Mottet Klein
Kacey Mottet Klein
Sébastien
Atmen Kelif
Haddid
Hugo Becker
Hugo Becker
Charlie Paulet
Zoé (10 ans)
June Benard
Zoé (5 ans)
Antoine Cholet
Éric
Director Christian Duguay
Writer Christian Duguay, Lilou Fogli, Christophe Donner
Composer Michel Cusson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 18 June 2022
Release date
8 September 2023 Azerbaijan
8 September 2023 Bulgaria
30 August 2023 Estonia
21 December 2022 France TP
10 August 2023 Germany 6
14 September 2023 Italy
1 September 2023 Lithuania N7
8 September 2023 Moldova
11 August 2023 Norway 9
8 September 2023 Poland
4 January 2023 Spain
8 September 2023 Tajikistan
8 September 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget €13,250,000
Worldwide Gross $5,549,168
Production Nolita Cinema, Pathé, TF1 Studio
Also known as
Tempête, Ride Above, Zoe e Tempestade, Hãy Vượt Lên, Il mio amico Tempesta, La Zoe i la Tempesta, Mot alle odds, Siła naszych marzeń, Unistust püüdes, Zoe & Sturm - Mein Traum vom Reiten, Zoe y Tempestad, Буря, Zoe i Tempestat, Zoe & Sturm

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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