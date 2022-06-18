Growing up among horses at her parents' stud farm, Zoé dreams of becoming a jockey and forms a deep bond with a young horse. A terrible accident threatens to end their racing careers, but they fight to reach victory together.
Tempête, Ride Above, Zoe e Tempestade, Hãy Vượt Lên, Il mio amico Tempesta, La Zoe i la Tempesta, Mot alle odds, Siła naszych marzeń, Unistust püüdes, Zoe & Sturm - Mein Traum vom Reiten, Zoe y Tempestad, Буря, Zoe i Tempestat, Zoe & Sturm
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.