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Syroezhki
Syroezhki
, 2024
Russia / Drama, Family / 18+
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Cast
Aleksandr Galibin
Irina Savitskova
Sandra Vostretsova
Alisiya Razumovskaya
Inga Smetanina
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Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 April 2026
World premiere
1 April 2026
Film rating
0.0
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