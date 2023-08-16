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Kinoafisha
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Kopeyka
Kopeyka
Russia / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
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Animated film details
Country
Russia
Cartoon rating
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Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Updated 16 August 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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