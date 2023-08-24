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Poster of King of Kotha
6.1
Kinoafisha Films King of Kotha
6.1

King of Kotha

, 2023
King of Kotha
India / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of King of Kotha
6.1

Synopsis

Ravi's son, Tony, who is torn between his inherited legacy and his desire for a different life. He, unlike his father, is not drawn to the dark world of crime; instead, he falls in love with Tara, a woman from a wealthy background.

Cast

Aishwarya Lekshmi
Tara
Soubin Shahir
Suitcase Lesley
Chemban Vinod Jose
Renjith
Prasanna
CI Shahul
Senthil Krishna
Dulquer Salmaan
Raju
Anikha Surendran
Nyla Usha
Ritika Singh
Special dance number
Sano Di Nesh
Erilan
Saran Shakthi
MD. Shinha Sarder
Director Abhilash Joshiy
Writer Abhilash N. Chandran
Composer Jakes Bejoy, Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 September 2023
World premiere 24 August 2023
Release date
24 August 2023 Finland Tulossa
24 August 2023 Great Britain 15
24 August 2023 India UA
24 August 2023 Poland
24 August 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $844,233
Production Wayfarer Films, Zee Studios
Also known as
King of Kotha, കിംഗ് ഓഫ് കൊത്ത, KoK

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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