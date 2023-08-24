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6.1
Kinoafisha
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King of Kotha
6.1
King of Kotha
, 2023
King of Kotha
India / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Synopsis
Ravi's son, Tony, who is torn between his inherited legacy and his desire for a different life. He, unlike his father, is not drawn to the dark world of crime; instead, he falls in love with Tara, a woman from a wealthy background.
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Cast
Aishwarya Lekshmi
Tara
Soubin Shahir
Suitcase Lesley
Chemban Vinod Jose
Renjith
Prasanna
CI Shahul
Senthil Krishna
Dulquer Salmaan
Raju
Anikha Surendran
Nyla Usha
Ritika Singh
Special dance number
Sano Di Nesh
Erilan
Saran Shakthi
MD. Shinha Sarder
Director
Abhilash Joshiy
Writer
Abhilash N. Chandran
Composer
Jakes Bejoy
,
Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 45 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
29 September 2023
World premiere
24 August 2023
Release date
24 August 2023
Finland
Tulossa
24 August 2023
Great Britain
15
24 August 2023
India
UA
24 August 2023
Poland
24 August 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$844,233
Production
Wayfarer Films, Zee Studios
Also known as
King of Kotha, കിംഗ് ഓഫ് കൊത്ത, KoK
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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