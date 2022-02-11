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Poster of Kingslayer
4.1
Kingslayer - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kingslayer
4.1

Kingslayer

, 2022
Kingslayer
Great Britain / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kingslayer
4.1
Kingslayer - Trailer
Kingslayer  Trailer

Synopsis

With just a few days to his coronation, Richard the Lionheart faces an unexpected ordeal. What should have been a secret encounter with the woman he loves becomes a battle of life and death as mercenaries interrupt their encounter.

Cast

John Rhys-Davies
John Rhys-Davies
William Marshal
David Hayman
David Hayman
Dafydd
Ryan Gage
Ryan Gage
Chaplain Anselm
Ian Hanmore
Ian Hanmore
Davos
Carolina Carlsson
Carolina Carlsson
Lea
Sarina Taylor
Leith
Stuart Brennan
Stuart Brennan
Richard
Marcia Lecky
Peasant Woman
David Haydn
Forest Guard
Mark Springer
Derick
Mark Paul Wake
Mastiff
Russell Shaw
Mercenary Crossbowman 1
Director Stuart Brennan
Writer Stuart Brennan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 26 September 2022
World premiere 11 February 2022
Release date
14 September 2023 Russia КИНОА
17 April 2023 Denmark 15
26 September 2022 Italy
Worldwide Gross $3,404
Production Stronghold
Also known as
Kingslayer, Il regicida - Caccia a Riccardo Cuor di Leone, Kingslayer - O Coração de Leão, Uma Emboscada para o Rei, Убийца королей

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Updated 29 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Kingslayer - Trailer
Kingslayer Trailer
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