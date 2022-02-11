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4.1
Kinoafisha
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Kingslayer
4.1
Kingslayer
, 2022
Kingslayer
Great Britain / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
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4.1
Kingslayer
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
With just a few days to his coronation, Richard the Lionheart faces an unexpected ordeal. What should have been a secret encounter with the woman he loves becomes a battle of life and death as mercenaries interrupt their encounter.
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Cast
John Rhys-Davies
William Marshal
David Hayman
Dafydd
Ryan Gage
Chaplain Anselm
Ian Hanmore
Davos
Carolina Carlsson
Lea
Sarina Taylor
Leith
Stuart Brennan
Richard
Marcia Lecky
Peasant Woman
David Haydn
Forest Guard
Mark Springer
Derick
Mark Paul Wake
Mastiff
Russell Shaw
Mercenary Crossbowman 1
Director
Stuart Brennan
Writer
Stuart Brennan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
26 September 2022
World premiere
11 February 2022
Release date
14 September 2023
Russia
КИНОА
17 April 2023
Denmark
15
26 September 2022
Italy
Worldwide Gross
$3,404
Production
Stronghold
Also known as
Kingslayer, Il regicida - Caccia a Riccardo Cuor di Leone, Kingslayer - O Coração de Leão, Uma Emboscada para o Rei, Убийца королей
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
Updated 29 July 2026
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