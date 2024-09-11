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Kinoafisha
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TheatreHD: Nord-Ost
TheatreHD: Nord-Ost
, 2023
Russia / Musical / 18+
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Cast
Andrei Bogdanov
Ekaterina Guseva
Yelena Kazarinova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
11 September 2024
Release date
11 September 2024
Kazakhstan
6+
Film rating
0.0
Rate
2
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Best Russian Films
Updated 20 August 2026
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
25 September
from 800 ₽
All cinemas
«TheatreHD: Nord-Ost» now playing
Fri
25
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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19:30
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