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Poster of TheatreHD: Nord-Ost
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Nord-Ost

TheatreHD: Nord-Ost

, 2023
Russia / Musical / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of TheatreHD: Nord-Ost
Tickets

Cast

Andrei Bogdanov
Andrei Bogdanov
Ekaterina Guseva
Ekaterina Guseva
Yelena Kazarinova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 11 September 2024
Release date
11 September 2024 Kazakhstan 6+

Film rating

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Best Russian Films 
Updated 20 August 2026
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Formula Kino TsDM
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«TheatreHD: Nord-Ost» now playing

Fri 25
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
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