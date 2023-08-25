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Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
8.9
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
, 2023
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
USA / Documentary / 18+
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8.9
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
Trailer
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Synopsis
Wayne Shorter is a multiple Grammy Award-winner whose compositions have become jazz standards and whose unique approach to his compositions and his saxophone has forever changed how the ...
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Cast
Jeff Garlin
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Miles Brown
Renée Fleming
Joni Mitchell
Songwriter
Wayne Shorter
Self - Saxophonist & Composer
Wayne Shorter
Self - Saxophonist & Composer
Herbie Hancock
Self - Musician & Composer
Herbie Hancock
Self - Musician & Composer
Sonny Rollins
Self - Saxophonist & Composer
Sophia Kiapos
Audio Description Narrator
Bob Belden
Self - Producer, Composer, Saxophonist
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2023
Online premiere
25 August 2023
World premiere
25 August 2023
Production
Brave World Pictures, Plan B Entertainment
Also known as
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity, Wayne Shorter: Gravedad cero, ウェイン･ショーター：無重力の世界
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
13
votes
8.5
IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
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