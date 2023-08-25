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Poster of Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
8.9
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
8.9

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

, 2023
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
8.9
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity - Trailer
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity  Trailer

Synopsis

Wayne Shorter is a multiple Grammy Award-winner whose compositions have become jazz standards and whose unique approach to his compositions and his saxophone has forever changed how the ...

Cast

Jeff Garlin
Jeff Garlin
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Miles Brown
Renée Fleming
Joni Mitchell
Songwriter
Wayne Shorter
Self - Saxophonist & Composer
Wayne Shorter
Self - Saxophonist & Composer
Herbie Hancock
Self - Musician & Composer
Herbie Hancock
Self - Musician & Composer
Sonny Rollins
Self - Saxophonist & Composer
Sophia Kiapos
Audio Description Narrator
Bob Belden
Self - Producer, Composer, Saxophonist
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 August 2023
World premiere 25 August 2023
Production Brave World Pictures, Plan B Entertainment
Also known as
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity, Wayne Shorter: Gravedad cero, ウェイン･ショーター：無重力の世界

Film rating

8.9
Rate 13 votes
8.5 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity - Trailer
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity Trailer
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