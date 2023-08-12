Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
The List
5.8
The List
, 2023
The List
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
5.8
The List
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
After her fiance sleeps with a celebrity on his free pass list, Abby Meyers, with nothing but five names and a fantasy shared by millions, sets out for Los Angeles to sleep with someone from hers.
Expand
Cast
Halston Sage
Abby
Gregg Sulkin
Cooper Grant
Will Peltz
Avon
Geoffrey Pearson
Mayor Capozzi
Christian Navarro
Jake
Brendan Meyer
Shelley Hennig
Sam
Clark Backo
Kenzie Scott
Chrissie Fit
Chloe
Lucy DeVito
Patty
Nick Viall
Nick Viall
Stephanie Sanditz
Adrian
Director
Melissa Miller Costanzo
Writer
Rob Lederer
,
Steve Vitolo
Composer
Maxton Waller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 August 2023
World premiere
12 August 2023
Production
Nickel City Pictures, New Legend Entertainment
Also known as
The List, The List: Rienda suelta, A lista, La lista, Lista, Liste, Saraksts, Список, הרשימה, The List (2023)
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 24 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
The List
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Quotes
Sam
That's so shallow... I love this for you!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree