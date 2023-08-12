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Poster of The List
5.8
The List - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The List
5.8

The List

, 2023
The List
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The List
5.8
The List - Trailer
The List  Trailer

Synopsis

After her fiance sleeps with a celebrity on his free pass list, Abby Meyers, with nothing but five names and a fantasy shared by millions, sets out for Los Angeles to sleep with someone from hers.

Cast

Halston Sage
Halston Sage
Abby
Gregg Sulkin
Gregg Sulkin
Cooper Grant
Will Peltz
Will Peltz
Avon
Geoffrey Pearson
Mayor Capozzi
Christian Navarro
Jake
Brendan Meyer
Brendan Meyer
Shelley Hennig
Shelley Hennig
Sam
Clark Backo
Kenzie Scott
Chrissie Fit
Chrissie Fit
Chloe
Lucy DeVito
Lucy DeVito
Patty
Nick Viall
Nick Viall
Stephanie Sanditz
Adrian
Director Melissa Miller Costanzo
Writer Rob Lederer, Steve Vitolo
Composer Maxton Waller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 August 2023
World premiere 12 August 2023
Production Nickel City Pictures, New Legend Entertainment
Also known as
The List, The List: Rienda suelta, A lista, La lista, Lista, Liste, Saraksts, Список, הרשימה, The List (2023)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The List - Trailer
The List Trailer
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