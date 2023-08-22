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Poster of Bootyology
8.7
Bootyology - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bootyology
8.7

Bootyology

, 2023
Bootyology
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bootyology
8.7
Bootyology - Trailer
Bootyology  Trailer

Synopsis

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the relationship between artificial intelligence and popular music, their journey takes a turn when they stumble across a mystery involving the disappearance of infamous rap duo, The Booty Boys.

Cast

Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green
Robert J. Steinmiller Jr.
Linus Van Lynes
Daniel O'Reilly
Andy Kindler
Andy Kindler
Sid Kolchak
Aris Alvarado
Aris Alvarado
N8te
Chris Lightbody
brownEye
Spencer Yaras
sixxxHole
Alysha Young
Kaela Snoot
Megan Duffy
Queen Bootytifah
Megan Duffy
Queen Bootytifah
David Theune
Kevin
Patrice Covington
Hope
Director Joe Eddy
Writer Joe Eddy, Chris Lightbody, Spencer Yaras
Composer District 78
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 August 2023
World premiere 22 August 2023
Production District 78, Headcase
Also known as
Bootyology

Film rating

8.7
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Bootyology - Trailer
Bootyology Trailer
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