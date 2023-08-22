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8.7
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Bootyology
8.7
Bootyology
, 2023
Bootyology
USA / Comedy / 18+
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8.7
Bootyology
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
When a documentary crew sets out to explore the relationship between artificial intelligence and popular music, their journey takes a turn when they stumble across a mystery involving the disappearance of infamous rap duo, The Booty Boys.
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Cast
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green
Robert J. Steinmiller Jr.
Linus Van Lynes
Daniel O'Reilly
Andy Kindler
Sid Kolchak
Aris Alvarado
N8te
Chris Lightbody
brownEye
Spencer Yaras
sixxxHole
Alysha Young
Kaela Snoot
Megan Duffy
Queen Bootytifah
Megan Duffy
Queen Bootytifah
David Theune
Kevin
Patrice Covington
Hope
Director
Joe Eddy
Writer
Joe Eddy
,
Chris Lightbody
,
Spencer Yaras
Composer
District 78
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2023
Online premiere
22 August 2023
World premiere
22 August 2023
Production
District 78, Headcase
Also known as
Bootyology
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Film rating
8.7
Rate
12
votes
7.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 February 2026
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