Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wrong Reasons
6.4
Wrong Reasons - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Wrong Reasons
6.4

Wrong Reasons

, 2022
Wrong Reasons
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wrong Reasons
6.4
Wrong Reasons - Trailer
Wrong Reasons  Trailer

Synopsis

When an ambiguously Intentioned masked man kidnaps a drug addicted punk singer, it triggers a police investigation as well as a media circus.

Cast

Ralph Garman
Detective Charles Dobson
David Koechner
David Koechner
Marshall Winandi
James Parks
Matt Passmore
Matt Passmore
Teresa Ruiz
Teresa Ruiz
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith
Desean Terry
Desean Terry
Anthony Armentano
USBCN Reporter
Paris Arrowsmith
British News Anchor
Liv Banks
Kat Oden
Omar El Gamal
Arabic News Anchor
John Enick
Nick Boon
Director Josh Roush
Writer Josh Roush
Composer Cam Mosavian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 15 August 2023
World premiere 30 November 2022
Release date
30 November 2022 USA
Budget $92,000
Production Anti Current Multimedia, Semkhor Productions
Also known as
Wrong Reasons, Дурные причины

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Wrong Reasons - Trailer
Wrong Reasons Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more