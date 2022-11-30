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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Wrong Reasons
6.4
Wrong Reasons
, 2022
Wrong Reasons
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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6.4
Wrong Reasons
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
When an ambiguously Intentioned masked man kidnaps a drug addicted punk singer, it triggers a police investigation as well as a media circus.
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Cast
Ralph Garman
Detective Charles Dobson
David Koechner
Marshall Winandi
James Parks
Matt Passmore
Teresa Ruiz
Kevin Smith
Desean Terry
Anthony Armentano
USBCN Reporter
Paris Arrowsmith
British News Anchor
Liv Banks
Kat Oden
Omar El Gamal
Arabic News Anchor
John Enick
Nick Boon
Director
Josh Roush
Writer
Josh Roush
Composer
Cam Mosavian
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
15 August 2023
World premiere
30 November 2022
Release date
30 November 2022
USA
Budget
$92,000
Production
Anti Current Multimedia, Semkhor Productions
Also known as
Wrong Reasons, Дурные причины
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 18 February 2026
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