A teenager who lives with his father on the outskirts by running small scams using Ian's ability to generate visual illusions upon unsuspecting victims. When one of his cons goes awry, his abilities publicly spiral out of control and Ian becomes the target of two rival organizations, each seeking to exploit his powers.
Awareness, Awareness - A Realidade é uma Ilusão, Awareness - Die Realität Ist Eine Illusion, Awareness - La realtà è un'illusione, Сознание, अवेयरनेस, アウェアネス 超能力覚醒, מודעות, Осознание, آگاهی, سازمان آگاهی