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Poster of Awareness
6.1
Awareness - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Awareness
6.1

Awareness

, 2023
Awareness
Spain / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Awareness
6.1
Awareness - Trailer
Awareness  Trailer

Synopsis

A teenager who lives with his father on the outskirts by running small scams using Ian's ability to generate visual illusions upon unsuspecting victims. When one of his cons goes awry, his abilities publicly spiral out of control and Ian becomes the target of two rival organizations, each seeking to exploit his powers.

Cast

Pedro Alonso
Pedro Alonso
Vicente
Óscar Jaenada
Óscar Jaenada
Lela Loren
Lela Loren
María Pedraza
María Pedraza
Lucas Fuica
El Mulo
Carlos Scholz
Carlos Scholz
Ian
Enzo Calleja
Ian Niño
Jesús Castells
Jefe Agentes de Seguridad
Victor Cerezuela
Invitado catering
Kaloyan Kala Chavdarov
Carlos Cortés Ciudad
Agente 2
James Faulkner
James Faulkner
El Americano
Director Daniel Benmayor
Writer Daniel Benmayor, Ivan Ledesma
Composer Roque Baños
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 March 2023
World premiere 16 March 2023
Production Federation Spain
Also known as
Awareness, Awareness - A Realidade é uma Ilusão, Awareness - Die Realität Ist Eine Illusion, Awareness - La realtà è un'illusione, Сознание, अवेयरनेस, アウェアネス 超能力覚醒, מודעות, Осознание, آگاهی, سازمان آگاهی

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Awareness - Trailer
Awareness Trailer
Awareness - Teaser
Awareness Teaser
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