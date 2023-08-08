Menu
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 8 August 2023
Release date
26 October 2023 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
Budget 2,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $19,319
Production Frut Taym
Also known as
Otpusk v oktyabre, October vacation, Отпуск в октябре
Director
Roman Mihaylov
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Gennadiy Blinov
Anna Zavtur
Anna Zavtur
Mariya Matsel
Mariya Matsel
Andrey Pozdnuhov
Andrey Pozdnuhov
7.2
Rate 16 votes
6.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
