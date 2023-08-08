Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Отпуск в октябре
Отпуск в октябре
Отпуск в октябре
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Отпуск в октябре
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
8 August 2023
Release date
26 October 2023
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
Budget
2,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$19,319
Production
Frut Taym
Also known as
Otpusk v oktyabre, October vacation, Отпуск в октябре
Director
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Gennadiy Blinov
Anna Zavtur
Mariya Matsel
Andrey Pozdnuhov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.2
Rate
16
votes
6.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Отпуск в октябре
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree