“18+” combines elements of comedy and drama to narrate a tale of love, friendship and betrayal among a group of teenagers. The story follows Akhil and Athira, two youngsters who are deeply in love and the way they both handles the several shades of grey in their relationship is the setting of 18+. The implications their love has in the lives of their families and the society around them makes the plot intriguing, as it strides forward.
|7 July 2023
|Australia
|E
|7 July 2023
|Great Britain
|12A
|7 July 2023
|India
|U
|7 July 2023
|UAE