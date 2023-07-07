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Poster of 18+
6.7
Kinoafisha Films 18+
6.7

18+

, 2023
18+
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of 18+
6.7

Synopsis

“18+” combines elements of comedy and drama to narrate a tale of love, friendship and betrayal among a group of teenagers. The story follows Akhil and Athira, two youngsters who are deeply in love and the way they both handles the several shades of grey in their relationship is the setting of 18+. The implications their love has in the lives of their families and the society around them makes the plot intriguing, as it strides forward.

Cast

Nikhila Vimal
Naslen
Mathew Thomas
Binu Pappu
Meenakshi Dinesh
Saaf Bros
Shyam Mohan
Anu Anshid
Rejivan Abdul Basheer( Patter)
Rajesh Madhavan
Aswin Mohan
Akash
Director Arun D. Jose
Writer Arun D. Jose, Raveesh Nath, Rajesh Varikkoli
Composer Christo Xavier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 July 2023
Release date
7 July 2023 Australia E
7 July 2023 Great Britain 12A
7 July 2023 India U
7 July 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $133,667
Production Falooda Entertainments, ReelsMagic
Also known as
Journey of Love 18+, 18+, Journey of Love: 18+, 18 Plus

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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