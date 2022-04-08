ProductionYale Productions, BondIt Media Capital, Bradley Pilz Productions
Also known as
As They Made Us, As Sick as They Made Us, As They Made Us: Ein Leben lang, Comme ils nous ont créés, La segunda oportunidad, Quem Sai Aos Seus, Stworzeni dla siebie, Una seconda occasione, Они сделали нас такими, 애즈 데이 메이드 어스, As They Made Us - Ein Leben lang
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.8IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.