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Poster of As They Made Us
5.8
Kinoafisha Films As They Made Us
5.8

As They Made Us

, 2022
As They Made Us
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of As They Made Us
5.8

Synopsis

Abigail, a divorced mother of two, is struggling to balance the dynamics within her dysfunctional family as she attempts to cultivate new love.

Cast

Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron
Abigail
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Eugene
Simon Helberg
Simon Helberg
Nathan
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Barbara
Charlie Weber
Charlie Weber
Peter
Julian Gant
Darrin
Justin Chu Cary
Justin Chu Cary
Jay
Michal Birnbaum
Karen
Cecelia Bonner
Guest
Rocco Bovo
Nurse Ben
Director Mayim Bialik
Writer Mayim Bialik, Ash Christian, Jonathan Cohen
Composer Kevin Besignano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 8 April 2022
World premiere 8 April 2022
Release date
8 April 2022 Spain 16
Production Yale Productions, BondIt Media Capital, Bradley Pilz Productions
Also known as
As They Made Us, As Sick as They Made Us, As They Made Us: Ein Leben lang, Comme ils nous ont créés, La segunda oportunidad, Quem Sai Aos Seus, Stworzeni dla siebie, Una seconda occasione, Они сделали нас такими, 애즈 데이 메이드 어스, As They Made Us - Ein Leben lang

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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