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Poster of Essiz gashyk
Kinoafisha Films Essiz gashyk

Essiz gashyk

, 2023
Essiz gashyk
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Essiz gashyk

Cast

Rustem Almagambetov
Adina Bazhan
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Shynar Askarova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 22 June 2023
Release date
22 June 2023 Kazakhstan 12+

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 26 June 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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