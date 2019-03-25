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Poster of One Nation Under Stress
6.8
Kinoafisha Films One Nation Under Stress
6.8

One Nation Under Stress

, 2019
One Nation Under Stress
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of One Nation Under Stress
6.8

Synopsis

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores how advances in neuroscience are shedding light on the origins and impact of stress.

Cast

Sanjay Gupta
Self
Director Mark Levin
Composer Giancarlo Vulcano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 25 March 2019
Production Blowback Productions, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
One Nation Under Stress, Üks riik stressi küüsis, Una nación bajo estrés, Zestresowany naród, 美國壓力症候群

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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