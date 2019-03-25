Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
One Nation Under Stress
6.8
One Nation Under Stress
, 2019
One Nation Under Stress
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores how advances in neuroscience are shedding light on the origins and impact of stress.
Expand
Cast
Sanjay Gupta
Self
Director
Mark Levin
Composer
Giancarlo Vulcano
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
25 March 2019
Production
Blowback Productions, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
One Nation Under Stress, Üks riik stressi küüsis, Una nación bajo estrés, Zestresowany naród, 美國壓力症候群
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree