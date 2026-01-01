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Charlotte Le Bon
Charlotte Le Bon Charlotte Le Bon
Kinoafisha Persons Charlotte Le Bon

Charlotte Le Bon

Charlotte Le Bon

Date of Birth
4 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Montreal, Canada
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Anthropoid 7.4
Anthropoid (2016)
The Walk 7.4
The Walk (2015)
Fresh 7.2
Fresh (2022)

Filmography

Full Phil 5.5
Full Phil Full Phil
Comedy, Drama 2026, France / Belgium
Niki 5.7
Niki Niki
Biography 2024, France
Watch trailer
Fresh 7.2
Fresh Fresh
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Falcon Lake 7.1
Falcon Lake Falcon Lake
Drama, Romantic 2022, Canada / France
Watch trailer
Cheyenne et Lola 7.1
Cheyenne et Lola
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2020, France
Anthropoid 7.4
Anthropoid Anthropoid
Thriller, War, Biography 2016, Great Britain / France / Czechia
Watch trailer
The Promise 7.1
The Promise The Promise
Drama, History, Thriller 2016, USA
Watch trailer
The Take 6.6
The Take Bastille Day
Action, Drama 2016, USA
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