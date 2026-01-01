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Charlotte Le Bon
Charlotte Le Bon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlotte Le Bon
Charlotte Le Bon
Charlotte Le Bon
Date of Birth
4 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Montreal, Canada
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Anthropoid
(2016)
7.4
The Walk
(2015)
7.2
Fresh
(2022)
Filmography
5.5
Full Phil
Full Phil
Comedy, Drama
2026, France / Belgium
5.7
Niki
Niki
Biography
2024, France
Watch trailer
7.2
Fresh
Fresh
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Falcon Lake
Falcon Lake
Drama, Romantic
2022, Canada / France
Watch trailer
7.1
Cheyenne et Lola
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2020, France
7.4
Anthropoid
Anthropoid
Thriller, War, Biography
2016, Great Britain / France / Czechia
Watch trailer
7.1
The Promise
The Promise
Drama, History, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Take
Bastille Day
Action, Drama
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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