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Poster of Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
6.3

Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

, 2023
Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
India / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
6.3

Synopsis

In a village, politicians manipulate religious antagonism to create chaos amongst its inhabitants, creating conflicts within the community.

Cast

Siddhi Idnani
Arya
Prabhu
Bhagyaraj
Tamizh
Indumathy Manikandan
Aadukalam Naren
Avinash
Viji Chandrashekhar
B.S. Avinash
Vettaiyan Vagaira
Singampuli
Renuka
Director M. Muthaiya
Writer M. Muthaiya
Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 June 2023
Release date
2 June 2023 India UA
2 June 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $16,802
Production Drumsticks Productions, Zee Studios
Also known as
Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Arya34, KEM, Arya 34, Kadhar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Kadher Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, காதர் பாட்சா என்ற முத்துராமலிங்கம்

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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