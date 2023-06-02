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6.3
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Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
6.3
Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
, 2023
Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
India / Action, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
In a village, politicians manipulate religious antagonism to create chaos amongst its inhabitants, creating conflicts within the community.
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Cast
Siddhi Idnani
Arya
Prabhu
Bhagyaraj
Tamizh
Indumathy Manikandan
Aadukalam Naren
Avinash
Viji Chandrashekhar
B.S. Avinash
Vettaiyan Vagaira
Singampuli
Renuka
Director
M. Muthaiya
Writer
M. Muthaiya
Composer
G.V. Prakash Kumar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 June 2023
Release date
2 June 2023
India
UA
2 June 2023
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$16,802
Production
Drumsticks Productions, Zee Studios
Also known as
Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Arya34, KEM, Arya 34, Kadhar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Kadher Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, காதர் பாட்சா என்ற முத்துராமலிங்கம்
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
14
votes
4.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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