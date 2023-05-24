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Poster of Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
7.2

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

, 2023
Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
France, Singapore, Spain, Viet Nam / Drama / 18+
Poster of Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
7.2

Synopsis

After his sister-in-law dies in a freak motorcycle accident in Saigon, Thien is bestowed the task of delivering her body in their countryside hometown to which he also takes his nephew Dao (5) who miraculously survived the crash. Amidst the mystical landscapes of rural Vietnam, Thien begins a search for his older brother who vanished years ago to hand Dao over to him - a journey which deeply questions his faith.

Cast

Le Phong Vu
Thien
Vu Ngoc Manh
Trung
Nguyen Thi Truc Quynh
Sister Thao
Nguyen Thinh
Dao
Nguyen Van Lu'u
Mr. Luu
Phi Dieu
The Old Lady
Manh Cuong Tran
The Priest
Phan Ti My Duyen
Sister Duyen
Vu Trong Tuyen
Long
Nguyen Han
Bao
Director Pham Thien An
Writer Pham Thien An
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Singapore / Spain / Viet Nam
Runtime 3 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 March 2024
World premiere 24 May 2023
Release date
20 September 2023 France
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
15 August 2024 Netherlands 12
11 August 2023 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $352,927
Production JK Film, Potocol, Deuxieme Ligne Films
Also known as
Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, Bên Trong Vỏ Kén Vàng, El árbol de las mariposas doradas, Im goldenen Kokon, Kollase kookoni kammitsais, L'arbre aux papillons d'or, No Interior do Casulo Amarelo, W żółtym kokonie, Žuta čaura, Το δέντρο με τις χρυσές πεταλούδες, Внутри жёлтого кокона, Усередині жовтого кокона, 金色茧房, 霧中潛行, 黄色い繭の殻の中

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 14 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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