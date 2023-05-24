After his sister-in-law dies in a freak motorcycle accident in Saigon, Thien is bestowed the task of delivering her body in their countryside hometown to which he also takes his nephew Dao (5) who miraculously survived the crash. Amidst the mystical landscapes of rural Vietnam, Thien begins a search for his older brother who vanished years ago to hand Dao over to him - a journey which deeply questions his faith.
Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, Bên Trong Vỏ Kén Vàng, El árbol de las mariposas doradas, Im goldenen Kokon, Kollase kookoni kammitsais, L'arbre aux papillons d'or, No Interior do Casulo Amarelo, W żółtym kokonie, Žuta čaura, Το δέντρο με τις χρυσές πεταλούδες, Внутри жёлтого кокона, Усередині жовтого кокона, 金色茧房, 霧中潛行, 黄色い繭の殻の中
Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
6.7IMDb
Updated 14 August 2024
Stills
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