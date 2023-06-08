Noah
I got you a gift.
[hands Nick a red toy Ferrari]
Nick
[elated]
It's perfect. You can't climb into this one.
[seductive]
Nick
But seeing you in that uniform was the best gift.
Noah
[smirking]
I would have bought you a book of poetry, but I see that's not you thing.
[Nick grabs her arm to pull her into the corner, they playfully smile]
Noah
No! No, I don't want Anna to scratch my eyes out.
Nick
[holds her close]
This has never happened to me with Anna, or with anyone else. I just can't control myself with you.
Noah
[reluctantly]
Mario's waiting for me.
Nick
[frustrated]
What does he want from you?
Noah
All I know is that he smiles when he sees me.
Nick
Are you really going to be satisfied with a smile?
Noah
[sarcastic]
Until our faces hurt.
Nick
That guy has no blood in his veins. He can't give you what you need.
Noah
[knowingly]
And what do I need?
[they rub noses and kiss]