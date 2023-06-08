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Poster of Culpa Mia
6.3
Culpa Mia - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Culpa Mia
6.3

Culpa Mia

, 2023
Culpa mía
Spain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Culpa Mia
6.3
Culpa Mia - Trailer
Culpa Mia  Trailer

Synopsis

Noah must leave his town, boyfriend and friends to move into the mansion of William Leister, his mother Rafaela's newly rich husband. On the other hand, 17 years old, proud and independent, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very first moment.

Cast

Marta Hazas
Rafaella
Iván Massagué
Iván Massagué
Jonás (Padre Noah)
Nicole Wallace
Noah Morán
Iván Sánchez
William
Gabriel Guevara
Nick Leister
Eva Ruiz
Jenna
Víctor Varona
Lion
Fran Berenguer
Ronnie
Adriana Ubani
Anna
Mariano Venancio
Martin
Director Domingo González
Writer Mercedes Ron, Domingo González
Composer Federico Jusid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 June 2023
World premiere 8 June 2023
Production Amazon Studios, Enchantedblue Media, Pokeepsie Films
Also known as
Culpa mía, My Fault, À contre-sens, Benim Hatam, Culpa meva, Culpa Mia, Culpa Minha, È colpa mia?, Én vétkem, Lỗi Của Tôi, Meine Schuld, Mening aybim, Minha Culpa, Moja wina, Moje vina, Λάθος μου, Моя вина, Моя провина, 俺の過ち, 我的过错, 我的過錯, 我的错误, Culpa Mia – Meine Schuld, اشتباه من

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Updated 15 January 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Culpa Mia - Trailer
Culpa Mia Trailer
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Quotes

Noah I got you a gift.
[hands Nick a red toy Ferrari]
Nick [elated] It's perfect. You can't climb into this one.
[seductive]
Nick But seeing you in that uniform was the best gift.
Noah [smirking] I would have bought you a book of poetry, but I see that's not you thing.
[Nick grabs her arm to pull her into the corner, they playfully smile]
Noah No! No, I don't want Anna to scratch my eyes out.
Nick [holds her close] This has never happened to me with Anna, or with anyone else. I just can't control myself with you.
Noah [reluctantly] Mario's waiting for me.
Nick [frustrated] What does he want from you?
Noah All I know is that he smiles when he sees me.
Nick Are you really going to be satisfied with a smile?
Noah [sarcastic] Until our faces hurt.
Nick That guy has no blood in his veins. He can't give you what you need.
Noah [knowingly] And what do I need?
[they rub noses and kiss]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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