Noah I got you a gift.

[hands Nick a red toy Ferrari]

Nick [elated] It's perfect. You can't climb into this one.

[seductive]

Nick But seeing you in that uniform was the best gift.

Noah [smirking] I would have bought you a book of poetry, but I see that's not you thing.

[Nick grabs her arm to pull her into the corner, they playfully smile]

Noah No! No, I don't want Anna to scratch my eyes out.

Nick [holds her close] This has never happened to me with Anna, or with anyone else. I just can't control myself with you.

Noah [reluctantly] Mario's waiting for me.

Nick [frustrated] What does he want from you?

Noah All I know is that he smiles when he sees me.

Nick Are you really going to be satisfied with a smile?

Noah [sarcastic] Until our faces hurt.

Nick That guy has no blood in his veins. He can't give you what you need.

Noah [knowingly] And what do I need?