About
Showtimes
Posters
1 poster
Liga chempionov UEFA: Final. Manchester Siti - Inter
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Sport
Country
Turkey
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
10 June 2023
Release date
10 June 2023
Kazakhstan
18+
10 June 2023
UAE
18TC
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
