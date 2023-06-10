Menu
Poster of Liga chempionov UEFA: Final. Manchester Siti - Inter
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Liga chempionov UEFA: Final. Manchester Siti - Inter

Liga chempionov UEFA: Final. Manchester Siti - Inter

18+
Country Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 10 June 2023
Release date
10 June 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
10 June 2023 UAE 18TC

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
