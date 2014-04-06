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Poster of A Brand New You
6.7
Kinoafisha Films A Brand New You
6.7

A Brand New You

, 2014
A Brand New You
Canada / Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of A Brand New You
6.7

Synopsis

Grieving young widower Santiago convinces his landlord - a disgraced biochemist with a serious hygiene problem - to help him clone his dead wife, using their female housemate as a surrogate mother.

Cast

Elizabeth Whitmere
Edsson Morales
Edsson Morales
Phil
Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Dalal Badr
Viviana
Vanessa Burns
Natalie
Charles Burton
Marny's Husband
William Ellis
Nerdy Dude
Toni Ellwand
Real Estate Agent
Michael Lake
Nerdy Dude
Scott McCullouch
Dr. Steven Moritz
Clinton Lee Pontes
Victor Soares
Clinton Lee Pontes
Victor Soares
Writer Shawn Whitney
Composer Tristan Capacchione
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 6 April 2014
Production Dangerous Dust Productions
Also known as
A Brand New You

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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