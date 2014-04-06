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6.7
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A Brand New You
6.7
A Brand New You
, 2014
A Brand New You
Canada / Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
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6.7
Synopsis
Grieving young widower Santiago convinces his landlord - a disgraced biochemist with a serious hygiene problem - to help him clone his dead wife, using their female housemate as a surrogate mother.
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Cast
Elizabeth Whitmere
Edsson Morales
Phil
Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz
Dalal Badr
Viviana
Vanessa Burns
Natalie
Charles Burton
Marny's Husband
William Ellis
Nerdy Dude
Toni Ellwand
Real Estate Agent
Michael Lake
Nerdy Dude
Scott McCullouch
Dr. Steven Moritz
Clinton Lee Pontes
Victor Soares
Clinton Lee Pontes
Victor Soares
Writer
Shawn Whitney
Composer
Tristan Capacchione
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
6 April 2014
Production
Dangerous Dust Productions
Also known as
A Brand New You
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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