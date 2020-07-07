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Poster of Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
7.0

Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World

, 2020
Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
7.0

Synopsis

Written in the early 1930s, Brave New World is still considered one of the greatest novels of the 20th century. This documentary delves deep into the life and work of its author, Aldous Huxley And The Brave New World he envisioned.
Director Jeff Levry
Writer Jeff Levry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 58 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 7 July 2020
Release date
7 July 2020 USA
Also known as
Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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