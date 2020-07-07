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Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
7.0
Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
, 2020
Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.0
Synopsis
Written in the early 1930s, Brave New World is still considered one of the greatest novels of the 20th century. This documentary delves deep into the life and work of its author, Aldous Huxley And The Brave New World he envisioned.
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Director
Jeff Levry
Writer
Jeff Levry
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
58 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
7 July 2020
Release date
7 July 2020
USA
Also known as
Aldous Huxley and the Brave New World
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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