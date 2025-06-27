Mike goes to Nepal to sprinkle his brother ashes on Mount Everest. When Mike and his mountain guide come upon a bunch of mercenaries while traveling on a tour bus they are forced to fight to save themselves, the passengers and the country.
CountryUSA
Online premiere30 June 2025
World premiere27 June 2025
Release date
1 July 2025
France
16
1 July 2025
Italy
T
3 September 2025
Turkey
16+
ProductionCode Entertainment, Envision Media Arts, Servo Production Services
Also known as
Ice Road: Vengeance, Buz Yolu: İntikam, Drumul terorii: Răzbunarea, Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky, Ice Road 2: Vengeance, Ice Road: La vendetta, Ice Road: Venganza, Jeges pokol: Bosszú, Lodowy szlak: Zemsta, Missão Resgate: Vingança, Riesgo bajo cero: Venganza, Ледяной драйв 2: Возмездие, 疾凍救援：復仇
Сюжет… Read more…