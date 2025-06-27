Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky

Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky

Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Mike goes to Nepal to sprinkle his brother ashes on Mount Everest. When Mike and his mountain guide come upon a bunch of mercenaries while traveling on a tour bus they are forced to fight to save themselves, the passengers and the country.
Country USA
Online premiere 30 June 2025
World premiere 27 June 2025
Release date
1 July 2025 France 16
1 July 2025 Italy T
3 September 2025 Turkey 16+
Production Code Entertainment, Envision Media Arts, Servo Production Services
Also known as
Ice Road: Vengeance, Buz Yolu: İntikam, Drumul terorii: Răzbunarea, Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky, Ice Road 2: Vengeance, Ice Road: La vendetta, Ice Road: Venganza, Jeges pokol: Bosszú, Lodowy szlak: Zemsta, Missão Resgate: Vingança, Riesgo bajo cero: Venganza, Ледяной драйв 2: Возмездие, 疾凍救援：復仇
Director
Jonathan Hensleigh
Jonathan Hensleigh
Cast
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
The Ice Road 6.5
The Ice Road (2021)

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 7 August 2025, 03:52
"Ледяной драйв 2: Возмездие" - сиквел американского экшен-триллера 2025 года со старичком в форме Лиамом Нисоном в главной роли.

Сюжет… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more