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7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Raghavendra Stores
7.7
Raghavendra Stores
, 2023
Raghavendra Stores
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
A cook who cooks special dishes opens a shop (Raghavendra Stores) and becomes widely popular.With his incredible tasty dishes,he gets more and more new orders.An unexpected event changes everything in his life.
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Cast
Achyuth Kumar
Jaggesh
Hayavadana
Shwetha Srivatsav
Dattanna
H.G. Dattatreya
Mithra
Ravishankar Gowda
Chitkala Biradar
Seetha Kote
Director
Santhosh Ananddram
Writer
Santhosh Ananddram
Composer
B. Ajaneesh Loknath
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 44 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 April 2023
Release date
28 April 2023
India
UA
12 May 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$3,451
Production
Hombale Films
Also known as
Raghavendra Stores
More
Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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