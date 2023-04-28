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Poster of Raghavendra Stores
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Raghavendra Stores
7.7

Raghavendra Stores

, 2023
Raghavendra Stores
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Raghavendra Stores
7.7

Synopsis

A cook who cooks special dishes opens a shop (Raghavendra Stores) and becomes widely popular.With his incredible tasty dishes,he gets more and more new orders.An unexpected event changes everything in his life.

Cast

Achyuth Kumar
Jaggesh
Hayavadana
Shwetha Srivatsav
Dattanna
H.G. Dattatreya
Mithra
Ravishankar Gowda
Chitkala Biradar
Seetha Kote
Director Santhosh Ananddram
Writer Santhosh Ananddram
Composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 44 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 April 2023
Release date
28 April 2023 India UA
12 May 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $3,451
Production Hombale Films
Also known as
Raghavendra Stores

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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