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Raavana Kottam
6.5
Raavana Kottam
, 2023
Raavana Kottam
India / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Synopsis
Centers on a brash young person in a village. He must deal with problems in the villagers. He is the victim of many crimes that are not anticipated. Will he be able to live and prove the truth?
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Cast
Shanthnu Bhagyaraj
Senguttuvan
Anandhi
Indra Priyadarshini
Prabhu
Bose
Ilavarasu
Chitravel
Deepa Shankar
Bose's Daughter
S R Pandiyan
Aruldoss
Thenappan P.L.
Anthakudi Ilayaraja
Shaji Chen
Ganesh Saravanan
Madhivaanan
Director
Vikram Sugumaran
Writer
Vikram Sugumaran
Composer
Justin Prabhakaran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023
India
UA
12 May 2023
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$1,902
Production
Kannan Ravi Group
Also known as
Raavana Kottam, Ravana Kottam
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
4.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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