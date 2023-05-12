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Poster of Raavana Kottam
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Raavana Kottam
6.5

Raavana Kottam

, 2023
Raavana Kottam
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Raavana Kottam
6.5

Synopsis

Centers on a brash young person in a village. He must deal with problems in the villagers. He is the victim of many crimes that are not anticipated. Will he be able to live and prove the truth?

Cast

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj
Senguttuvan
Anandhi
Indra Priyadarshini
Prabhu
Bose
Ilavarasu
Chitravel
Deepa Shankar
Bose's Daughter
S R Pandiyan
Aruldoss
Thenappan P.L.
Anthakudi Ilayaraja
Shaji Chen
Ganesh Saravanan
Madhivaanan
Director Vikram Sugumaran
Writer Vikram Sugumaran
Composer Justin Prabhakaran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023 India UA
12 May 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $1,902
Production Kannan Ravi Group
Also known as
Raavana Kottam, Ravana Kottam

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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