Aleksandr Fisenko
Aleksandr Fisenko
Date of Birth
5 December 1975
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)
Popular Films
8.3
The Sniffer
(2013)
4.1
Another's War
(2014)
0.0
The Elusive
(2018)
Filmography
19
Sueta
Comedy, Crime
2025, Russia
Na sopkah Manchzhurii
Drama, War
2025, Russia
Otpusk za period sluzhby
Action, Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Dvoynik
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, Russia
The Elusive
Drama, Adventure, Detective
2018, Russia
Line of Fire
Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
Badaber Fortress
Drama, War
2018, Russia
Vyzhit lyuboy cenoy
Action
2017, Russia
Vtoroe zrenie
Detective
2017, Russia
Tak daleko, tak blizko
Romantic
2014, Russia/Ukraine
4.1
Another's War
Chuzhaya voyna
Action, Drama, War
2014, Russia
8.3
The Sniffer
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, Ukraine
Uchitel v zakone
Drama, Crime
2010, Russia
Mech
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, Russia
Grozovie vorota
Drama, War
2006, Russia
V ritme tango
Romantic, Crime
2006, Russia/Argentina
Advokat
Crime, Detective
2004, Russia
Provincialy
Drama, Romantic
2002, Russia
10 istorij o lyubvi i smerti
Drama
, Russia
