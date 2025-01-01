Menu
Aleksandr Fisenko
Aleksandr Fisenko
Aleksandr Fisenko

Aleksandr Fisenko

Date of Birth
5 December 1975
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
180 cm (5 ft 11 in)

Popular Films

The Sniffer 8.3
The Sniffer (2013)
Another's War 4.1
Another's War (2014)
The Elusive 0.0
The Elusive (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 19 Films 1 TV Shows 18 Actor 19
Sueta
Comedy, Crime 2025, Russia
Na sopkah Manchzhurii
Na sopkah Manchzhurii
Drama, War 2025, Russia
Otpusk za period sluzhby
Otpusk za period sluzhby
Action, Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Dvoynik
Dvoynik
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, Russia
The Elusive
The Elusive
Drama, Adventure, Detective 2018, Russia
Line of Fire
Line of Fire
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Badaber Fortress
Badaber Fortress
Drama, War 2018, Russia
Vyzhit lyuboy cenoy
Vyzhit lyuboy cenoy
Action 2017, Russia
Vtoroe zrenie
Vtoroe zrenie
Detective 2017, Russia
Tak daleko, tak blizko
Tak daleko, tak blizko
Romantic 2014, Russia/Ukraine
Another's War 4.1
Another's War Chuzhaya voyna
Action, Drama, War 2014, Russia
The Sniffer 8.3
The Sniffer
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, Ukraine
Uchitel v zakone
Uchitel v zakone
Drama, Crime 2010, Russia
Mech
Mech
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, Russia
Grozovie vorota
Grozovie vorota
Drama, War 2006, Russia
V ritme tango
V ritme tango
Romantic, Crime 2006, Russia/Argentina
Advokat
Advokat
Crime, Detective 2004, Russia
Provincialy
Provincialy
Drama, Romantic 2002, Russia
10 istorij o lyubvi i smerti
Drama , Russia
