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5.8
Kinoafisha Films Osmondagi bolalar 3
5.8

Osmondagi bolalar 3

, 2023
Osmondagi bolalar 3
Uzbekistan / Drama / 18+
5.8

Cast

Karim Mirkhadiev
Karim Mirkhadiev
Fotima Regemetova
Dilnoza Kubayeva
Aziz Sultanov
Aziz Sultanov
Javohir
Kristina Tairova
Lola
Malika Alimova
Nargiza
Saida Umarova
Hamdam's wife
Davron Gulyamov
Xurshid
Timur Musakov
Baxtiyor
Avaz Iskandarov
Bobur Yuldashev
Akrom
Zuhra Ashurova
Director Zulfikar Musakov
Writer Zulfikar Musakov
Composer Anvar Ergashev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Uzbekistan
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 May 2023
Release date
1 May 2023 Uzbekistan
Production Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Osmondagi bolalar 3

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 20 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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