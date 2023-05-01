Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Osmondagi bolalar 3
5.8
Osmondagi bolalar 3
, 2023
Osmondagi bolalar 3
Uzbekistan / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
5.8
Cast
Karim Mirkhadiev
Fotima Regemetova
Dilnoza Kubayeva
Aziz Sultanov
Javohir
Kristina Tairova
Lola
Malika Alimova
Nargiza
Saida Umarova
Hamdam's wife
Davron Gulyamov
Xurshid
Timur Musakov
Baxtiyor
Avaz Iskandarov
Bobur Yuldashev
Akrom
Zuhra Ashurova
Director
Zulfikar Musakov
Writer
Zulfikar Musakov
Composer
Anvar Ergashev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Uzbekistan
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 May 2023
Release date
1 May 2023
Uzbekistan
Production
Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Osmondagi bolalar 3
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
11
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 20 May 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree