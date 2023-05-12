Cast
Niharica Raizada
Air-Hostess (IB Agent)
Vishal Jethwa
Qasim Qureshi
Nissar Khan
Pakistani officer
Bijay Anand
Hijacked Flight Captain
Ashwath Bhatt
Afsal Aga (ISI Chief)
Purnendu Bhattacharya
Indian Defense Secretary
Diwakar Dhyani
Major Mushtaq Khan
Cast and Crew
Director
Sankalp Reddy, Lee Whittaker
Writer
Sahar Quaze, Sankalp Reddy, Vasudev Reddy, Aditya Shastri
Composer
Vikram Montrose, Amit Trivedi, Prashanth Vihari
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
7 July 2023
World premiere
12 May 2023
Release date
|12 May 2023
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|12 May 2023
|India
|
|
|12 May 2023
|UAE
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$26,330
Production
Action Hero Films, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series