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Poster of IB 71
7.6
Kinoafisha Films IB 71
7.6

IB 71

, 2023
IB 71
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of IB 71
7.6

Synopsis

A two- front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment.

Cast

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
IB Chief N.S. Awasthi
Vidyut Jammwal
Dev
Niharica Raizada
Air-Hostess (IB Agent)
Vishal Jethwa
Qasim Qureshi
Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Imran Farooq
Nissar Khan
Pakistani officer
Mir Sarwar
SI JK Police
Bijay Anand
Hijacked Flight Captain
Ashwath Bhatt
Afsal Aga (ISI Chief)
Purnendu Bhattacharya
Indian Defense Secretary
Diwakar Dhyani
Major Mushtaq Khan
Director Sankalp Reddy, Lee Whittaker
Writer Sahar Quaze, Sankalp Reddy, Vasudev Reddy, Aditya Shastri
Composer Vikram Montrose, Amit Trivedi, Prashanth Vihari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 July 2023
World premiere 12 May 2023
Release date
12 May 2023 Great Britain 12A
12 May 2023 India
12 May 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $26,330
Production Action Hero Films, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series
Also known as
IB 71, IB71

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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