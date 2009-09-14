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5.7
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Tanner Hall
5.7
Tanner Hall
, 2009
Tanner Hall
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
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5.7
Synopsis
A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager's circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school.
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Cast
Rooney Mara
Fernanda
Georgia King
Victoria
Brie Larson
Kate
Emi Ferguson
Lucasta
Tom Everett Scott
Gio
Amy Sedaris
Mrs. Middlewood
Chris Kattan
Mr. Middlewood
Shawn Pyfrom
Hank
Ryan Schira
Peter
Susan Misner
Roxanne
Director
Francesca Gregorini
Writer
Tatiana von Fürstenberg
,
Francesca Gregorini
Composer
Roger Neill
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2009
Online premiere
12 August 2018
World premiere
14 September 2009
Release date
14 September 2009
Canada
R
9 September 2011
USA
R
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,073
Production
Two Prong Lesson
Also known as
Tanner Hall, Die Mädchen von Tanner Hall, Os Segredos de Tanner Hall, Tanner Hall - Storia di un'amicizia, Таннер Холл, タナー・ホール 胸騒ぎの誘惑, 女校青春日記
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Updated 13 June 2024
Stills
Quotes
Mr. Middlewood
Alright, Kate. Where does it hurt?
Kate
Oh, it's just my leg.
Mr. Middlewood
[touching her leg]
Here? Does it feel better when I do this?
Kate
A little bit higher.
Mr. Middlewood
Higher?
Kate
Higher!
Showtimes
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