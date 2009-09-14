Here? Does it feel better when I do this?

Mr. Middlewood [touching her leg] Here? Does it feel better when I do this?

Oh, it's just my leg.

Kate Oh, it's just my leg.

Alright, Kate. Where does it hurt?

Mr. Middlewood Alright, Kate. Where does it hurt?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.