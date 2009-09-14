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Poster of Tanner Hall
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Tanner Hall
5.7

Tanner Hall

, 2009
Tanner Hall
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Tanner Hall
5.7

Synopsis

A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager's circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school.

Cast

Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Fernanda
Georgia King
Georgia King
Victoria
Brie Larson
Brie Larson
Kate
Emi Ferguson
Lucasta
Tom Everett Scott
Tom Everett Scott
Gio
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Mrs. Middlewood
Chris Kattan
Chris Kattan
Mr. Middlewood
Shawn Pyfrom
Hank
Ryan Schira
Peter
Susan Misner
Susan Misner
Roxanne
Director Francesca Gregorini
Writer Tatiana von Fürstenberg, Francesca Gregorini
Composer Roger Neill
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 12 August 2018
World premiere 14 September 2009
Release date
14 September 2009 Canada R
9 September 2011 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,073
Production Two Prong Lesson
Also known as
Tanner Hall, Die Mädchen von Tanner Hall, Os Segredos de Tanner Hall, Tanner Hall - Storia di un'amicizia, Таннер Холл, タナー・ホール　胸騒ぎの誘惑, 女校青春日記

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 13 June 2024

Quotes

Mr. Middlewood Alright, Kate. Where does it hurt?
Kate Oh, it's just my leg.
Mr. Middlewood [touching her leg] Here? Does it feel better when I do this?
Kate A little bit higher.
Mr. Middlewood Higher?
Kate Higher!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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