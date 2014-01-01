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The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
6.4
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
, 2014
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
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6.4
Synopsis
Facing deportation, a young man desperately seeks money from a loan shark to pay for his fraudulent marriage.
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Cast
Francisco Narvaez
Camilo Sanz
Álvaro Rodríguez
Rafa
Brandi Satterfield
Hailey
Carlos Anaya
Chepe
Alexander Brink
Mikey
Marisol Carrere
Doris
Natasha Coppola-Shalom
Secretary
Sujoy De
Makund
Yolande Ductan
Officer 1
Nancy Giles
Torquemada
Director
John Marco Lopez
Writer
John Marco Lopez
,
Samuel Clemente
Composer
Zak Engel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
1 January 2014
Release date
1 January 2014
USA
Production
LPZ Media
Also known as
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 3 May 2023
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