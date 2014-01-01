Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
6.4

The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz

, 2014
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
6.4

Synopsis

Facing deportation, a young man desperately seeks money from a loan shark to pay for his fraudulent marriage.

Cast

Francisco Narvaez
Camilo Sanz
Álvaro Rodríguez
Rafa
Brandi Satterfield
Hailey
Carlos Anaya
Chepe
Alexander Brink
Mikey
Marisol Carrere
Doris
Natasha Coppola-Shalom
Secretary
Sujoy De
Makund
Yolande Ductan
Officer 1
Nancy Giles
Torquemada
Director John Marco Lopez
Writer John Marco Lopez, Samuel Clemente
Composer Zak Engel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 1 January 2014
Release date
1 January 2014 USA
Production LPZ Media
Also known as
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 3 May 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Runner
Runner
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
2026, Russia, Animation
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Coyote vs. Acme
Coyote vs. Acme
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more