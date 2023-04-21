Story about friendship that goes through various stages and hurdles. Bobby, Marsel and Georgi are boys who follow their dream of becoming famous rappers. But the path they have to walk to the desired goal is strewn with many difficulties, disappointments, betrayals and love. The paths of the characters are separated in time. After the death of his father, who is an investigative police officer and is believed to have been killed by order of an influential mobster, Georgi decides to give up his child's dream of being a rapper and enters the Bulgarian police with intentions to find the responsible criminal for the death of his father. While Marcsel and Bobby continue their pursuit of becoming rappers, they enter the underworld and start working for Ljubo Kokala, who gets them into very serious trouble.

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