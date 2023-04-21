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Poster of Murda Boyz - Mahlenska Klasa
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Murda Boyz - Mahlenska Klasa
4.2

Murda Boyz - Mahlenska Klasa

, 2023
Murda Boyz - Mahlenska Klasa
Bulgaria / Action / 18+
Poster of Murda Boyz - Mahlenska Klasa
4.2

Synopsis

Story about friendship that goes through various stages and hurdles. Bobby, Marsel and Georgi are boys who follow their dream of becoming famous rappers. But the path they have to walk to the desired goal is strewn with many difficulties, disappointments, betrayals and love. The paths of the characters are separated in time. After the death of his father, who is an investigative police officer and is believed to have been killed by order of an influential mobster, Georgi decides to give up his child's dream of being a rapper and enters the Bulgarian police with intentions to find the responsible criminal for the death of his father. While Marcsel and Bobby continue their pursuit of becoming rappers, they enter the underworld and start working for Ljubo Kokala, who gets them into very serious trouble.

Cast

Marso
Marso
Bozhidar Kostadinov
Bobkata
Dilyan Kalchev
Georgi
Julian Balahurov
Senior Inspector Yosifov
Stefan Aleksandrov
Gazeto
Angel Dimitrov
Gamen 2
Nataliya Dukova
TV Host 1
Atanas Georgiev
Nasyo Chernia
Nikola Hristov
Rendeto
Stoyan Ivanov
Gamen 1
Director Violet Pancheva
Writer Teo Chepilov, Monika Naidenova
Composer Boris Harizanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 April 2023
Release date
21 April 2023 Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross $105,405
Production Cinema Acting Academy
Also known as
Murda Boyz - Mahlenska Klasa, Murda Boyz - Махленска Класа

Film rating

4.2
Rate 13 votes
2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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