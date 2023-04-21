Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Sulaikha Manzil
7.8
Sulaikha Manzil
, 2023
Sulaikha Manzil
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Synopsis
Muslim wedding in Malabar. "It's a love story-one that occurs between the time of fixing the function and D-day.
Expand
Cast
Chemban Vinod Jose
Amalda Liz
Jolly Chirayath
Lukman Lukku
Parthasaradhi
Prasad
Noushad Ali
Anwar
Shebin Benson
Ganapathi
Adhri Joe
Mammukoya
Director
Ashraf Hamza
Writer
Ashraf Hamza
Composer
Vishnu Vijay
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
21 April 2023
Release date
21 April 2023
India
U
21 April 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$72,275
Production
Century Films, Chembosky Motion Pictures
Also known as
Sulaikha Manzil
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
14
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree