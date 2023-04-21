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Poster of Sulaikha Manzil
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Sulaikha Manzil
7.8

Sulaikha Manzil

, 2023
Sulaikha Manzil
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Sulaikha Manzil
7.8

Synopsis

Muslim wedding in Malabar. "It's a love story-one that occurs between the time of fixing the function and D-day.

Cast

Chemban Vinod Jose
Amalda Liz
Jolly Chirayath
Lukman Lukku
Parthasaradhi
Prasad
Noushad Ali
Anwar
Shebin Benson
Ganapathi
Adhri Joe
Mammukoya
Director Ashraf Hamza
Writer Ashraf Hamza
Composer Vishnu Vijay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 April 2023
Release date
21 April 2023 India U
21 April 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $72,275
Production Century Films, Chembosky Motion Pictures
Also known as
Sulaikha Manzil

Film rating

7.8
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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