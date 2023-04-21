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Poster of Ayalvaashi
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Ayalvaashi
7.6

Ayalvaashi

, 2023
Ayalvaashi
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Ayalvaashi
7.6

Synopsis

A petty misunderstanding takes Thajudheen and his closest friend Benny, from being friends to foes. Thajudheen is pushed to go above and beyond to prove his innocence, but making things worse for those around him, even his loved ones.

Cast

Soubin Shahir
Thaju
Lijo Mol Jose
Kuttimalu
Nikhila Vimal
Celine
Vijayaraghavan
Binu Pappu
Benny
Gokulan
Ajippan
Naslen
Pachu
Swathi Das Prabhu
Labeeb
Parvathy Babu
Kunji
Akhila Bhargavan
Smrithi
Jagadish
Benny's father-in-law
Director Irshad Parari
Writer Irshad Parari
Composer Jakes Bejoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 April 2023
Release date
21 April 2023 India U
21 April 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,335
Production Ashiq Usman Productions, Digibricks Entertainment, Local Agenda Motion Pictures
Also known as
Ayalvaashi, الجار العنيد

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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