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7.6
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Ayalvaashi
7.6
Ayalvaashi
, 2023
Ayalvaashi
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Synopsis
A petty misunderstanding takes Thajudheen and his closest friend Benny, from being friends to foes. Thajudheen is pushed to go above and beyond to prove his innocence, but making things worse for those around him, even his loved ones.
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Cast
Soubin Shahir
Thaju
Lijo Mol Jose
Kuttimalu
Nikhila Vimal
Celine
Vijayaraghavan
Binu Pappu
Benny
Gokulan
Ajippan
Naslen
Pachu
Swathi Das Prabhu
Labeeb
Parvathy Babu
Kunji
Akhila Bhargavan
Smrithi
Jagadish
Benny's father-in-law
Director
Irshad Parari
Writer
Irshad Parari
Composer
Jakes Bejoy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
21 April 2023
Release date
21 April 2023
India
U
21 April 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$1,335
Production
Ashiq Usman Productions, Digibricks Entertainment, Local Agenda Motion Pictures
Also known as
Ayalvaashi, الجار العنيد
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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