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Poster of Kurvilise tee legendid
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Kurvilise tee legendid
6.1

Kurvilise tee legendid

, 2023
Kurvilise tee legendid
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Kurvilise tee legendid
6.1

Cast

Ott Tänak
Self
Vello Õunpuu
Self
Director Tarvo Mölder
Writer Kaidi Klein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 April 2023
Release date
28 April 2023 Estonia
Also known as
Kurvilise tee legendid, Legends of the Winding Roads

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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