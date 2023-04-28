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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Kurvilise tee legendid
6.1
Kurvilise tee legendid
, 2023
Kurvilise tee legendid
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Ott Tänak
Self
Vello Õunpuu
Self
Director
Tarvo Mölder
Writer
Kaidi Klein
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Estonia
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 April 2023
Release date
28 April 2023
Estonia
Also known as
Kurvilise tee legendid, Legends of the Winding Roads
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
7.2
IMDb
Stills
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